ATP A high-energy molecule composed of adenosine and three phosphate groups, central to storing and transferring energy in cells.

Adenosine A molecular component consisting of a ribose sugar bonded to adenine, forming the backbone of ATP, ADP, and AMP.

Triphosphate A chain of three phosphate groups linked together, whose bonds store significant chemical energy in ATP.

Phosphorus-Oxygen Bond A chemical linkage within phosphate groups whose cleavage during hydrolysis releases substantial energy.

Hydrolysis A reaction involving water that breaks chemical bonds, notably in ATP, resulting in energy release.

ADP A molecule formed when ATP loses one phosphate group, containing two phosphates and capable of further energy release.