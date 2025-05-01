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ATP and Energy definitions

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  • ATP
    A high-energy molecule composed of adenosine and three phosphate groups, central to storing and transferring energy in cells.
  • Adenosine
    A molecular component consisting of a ribose sugar bonded to adenine, forming the backbone of ATP, ADP, and AMP.
  • Triphosphate
    A chain of three phosphate groups linked together, whose bonds store significant chemical energy in ATP.
  • Phosphorus-Oxygen Bond
    A chemical linkage within phosphate groups whose cleavage during hydrolysis releases substantial energy.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction involving water that breaks chemical bonds, notably in ATP, resulting in energy release.
  • ADP
    A molecule formed when ATP loses one phosphate group, containing two phosphates and capable of further energy release.
  • AMP
    A molecule with a single phosphate group, produced from ADP hydrolysis, representing a lower-energy state.
  • Coupled Reaction
    A process where an energy-releasing reaction, such as ATP hydrolysis, drives an otherwise unfavorable biochemical transformation.
  • Exothermic Reaction
    A process that releases energy, often as heat, and can be harnessed to power other cellular reactions.
  • Glucose 6-Phosphate
    A phosphorylated glucose molecule formed by attaching a phosphate group to the sixth carbon, crucial in metabolism.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical group consisting of phosphorus and oxygen atoms, essential for energy transfer in biological molecules.
  • Catabolism
    A metabolic pathway involving the breakdown of food molecules, providing energy stored in ATP.
  • Metabolic Pathway
    A series of interconnected biochemical reactions within cells, often regulated by energy availability from ATP.