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ATP A high-energy molecule composed of adenosine and three phosphate groups, central to storing and transferring energy in cells. Adenosine A molecular component consisting of a ribose sugar bonded to adenine, forming the backbone of ATP, ADP, and AMP. Triphosphate A chain of three phosphate groups linked together, whose bonds store significant chemical energy in ATP. Phosphorus-Oxygen Bond A chemical linkage within phosphate groups whose cleavage during hydrolysis releases substantial energy. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water that breaks chemical bonds, notably in ATP, resulting in energy release. ADP A molecule formed when ATP loses one phosphate group, containing two phosphates and capable of further energy release. AMP A molecule with a single phosphate group, produced from ADP hydrolysis, representing a lower-energy state. Coupled Reaction A process where an energy-releasing reaction, such as ATP hydrolysis, drives an otherwise unfavorable biochemical transformation. Exothermic Reaction A process that releases energy, often as heat, and can be harnessed to power other cellular reactions. Glucose 6-Phosphate A phosphorylated glucose molecule formed by attaching a phosphate group to the sixth carbon, crucial in metabolism. Phosphate Group A chemical group consisting of phosphorus and oxygen atoms, essential for energy transfer in biological molecules. Catabolism A metabolic pathway involving the breakdown of food molecules, providing energy stored in ATP. Metabolic Pathway A series of interconnected biochemical reactions within cells, often regulated by energy availability from ATP.
ATP and Energy definitions
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