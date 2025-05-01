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Radical Halogenation A reaction where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane via a radical mechanism, producing various isomeric products. Tertiary Radical A carbon-centered species with three alkyl groups attached, exhibiting the highest stability among alkyl radicals. Secondary Radical A carbon-centered species with two alkyl groups attached, more stable than primary but less than tertiary radicals. Primary Radical A carbon-centered species with one alkyl group attached, showing the lowest stability among alkyl radicals. Relative Rate A numerical value expressing how quickly a specific type of hydrogen is replaced during halogenation compared to others. Chlorination A halogenation process using chlorine, characterized by low selectivity and the formation of multiple products. Bromination A halogenation process using bromine, noted for its high selectivity and strong preference for tertiary carbons. Selectivity A measure of how much a reaction favors one type of hydrogen or carbon over others during product formation. Major Product The compound formed in the greatest amount during a reaction, determined by both stability and reaction rates. Minor Product A compound formed in smaller quantities during a reaction, often due to less favorable stability or slower rates. Room Temperature A standard condition, typically 25°C, under which selectivity ratios for halogenation are experimentally determined. Quantitative Method A systematic approach using equations and numerical data to calculate exact product distributions in reactions. Stability Trend The order of radical stability: tertiary > secondary > primary, influencing product distribution in halogenation. Product Distribution The relative amounts of different compounds formed in a reaction, influenced by selectivity and radical stability. Isomeric Product A compound with the same molecular formula as others formed in the reaction but differing in the arrangement of atoms.
Calculating Radical Yields definitions
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