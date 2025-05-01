Radical Halogenation A reaction where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane via a radical mechanism, producing various isomeric products.

Tertiary Radical A carbon-centered species with three alkyl groups attached, exhibiting the highest stability among alkyl radicals.

Secondary Radical A carbon-centered species with two alkyl groups attached, more stable than primary but less than tertiary radicals.

Primary Radical A carbon-centered species with one alkyl group attached, showing the lowest stability among alkyl radicals.

Relative Rate A numerical value expressing how quickly a specific type of hydrogen is replaced during halogenation compared to others.

Chlorination A halogenation process using chlorine, characterized by low selectivity and the formation of multiple products.