What is the general trend of radical stability in halogenation reactions? Tertiary radicals are more stable than secondary radicals, which are more stable than primary radicals.

Why is chlorination considered non-selective in radical halogenation? Chlorination is non-selective because it only slightly prefers tertiary carbons over primary and secondary carbons, resulting in many different products.

How much more does chlorination prefer tertiary carbons compared to primary carbons? Chlorination prefers tertiary carbons about 5 times more than primary carbons.

What is the selectivity ratio for bromination between tertiary and primary carbons? Bromination favors tertiary carbons 1600 times more than primary carbons, making it highly selective.

How does increasing the temperature affect selectivity in radical halogenation reactions? Increasing the temperature reduces selectivity, making the difference between primary, secondary, and tertiary carbons smaller.

What quantitative method is used to calculate exact percentages of products in radical halogenation? Equations based on relative rates of halogenation at a specific temperature are used to calculate product percentages.