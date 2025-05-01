Radical Polymerization A chain reaction forming long hydrocarbon chains from alkenes using radicals, producing materials like plastics.

Polymer A substance composed of thousands of repeating subunits, often resulting in materials with unique properties like elasticity.

Alkene A hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the main reactant in the chain reaction process.

Radical Initiator A compound, such as a peroxide, that generates radicals to start the chain reaction with alkenes.

Propagation Step The phase where the chain reaction continues, with radicals reacting repeatedly with double bonds to extend the chain.

Initiation Step The initial phase where a radical is generated and reacts with a double bond to start the chain reaction.