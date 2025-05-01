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Free Radical Polymerization definitions

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  • Radical Polymerization
    A chain reaction forming long hydrocarbon chains from alkenes using radicals, producing materials like plastics.
  • Polymer
    A substance composed of thousands of repeating subunits, often resulting in materials with unique properties like elasticity.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the main reactant in the chain reaction process.
  • Radical Initiator
    A compound, such as a peroxide, that generates radicals to start the chain reaction with alkenes.
  • Propagation Step
    The phase where the chain reaction continues, with radicals reacting repeatedly with double bonds to extend the chain.
  • Initiation Step
    The initial phase where a radical is generated and reacts with a double bond to start the chain reaction.
  • Termination Step
    A phase absent in this process, meaning the chain reaction continues until reactants are depleted.
  • Repeating Subunit
    The structural unit derived from the alkene that is incorporated over and over into the growing chain.
  • Hydrocarbon Chain
    A long sequence of carbon and hydrogen atoms formed during the chain reaction, often thousands of units long.
  • Polypropylene
    A polymer made from propylene, widely used in products like astroturf, car tires, and ropes.
  • Peroxide
    A common industrial compound used to generate radicals for starting the chain reaction.
  • Petroleum
    A natural resource mined for alkenes, serving as the raw material for producing synthetic polymers.
  • Synthetic Material
    A man-made substance, such as plastic, produced through the chain reaction of alkenes.
  • General Formula
    A representation showing the repeating unit and the variable number of units in a polymer chain.
  • Elasticity
    A property of some polymers, allowing them to stretch and return to their original shape.