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Radical Polymerization A chain reaction forming long hydrocarbon chains from alkenes using radicals, producing materials like plastics. Polymer A substance composed of thousands of repeating subunits, often resulting in materials with unique properties like elasticity. Alkene A hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the main reactant in the chain reaction process. Radical Initiator A compound, such as a peroxide, that generates radicals to start the chain reaction with alkenes. Propagation Step The phase where the chain reaction continues, with radicals reacting repeatedly with double bonds to extend the chain. Initiation Step The initial phase where a radical is generated and reacts with a double bond to start the chain reaction. Termination Step A phase absent in this process, meaning the chain reaction continues until reactants are depleted. Repeating Subunit The structural unit derived from the alkene that is incorporated over and over into the growing chain. Hydrocarbon Chain A long sequence of carbon and hydrogen atoms formed during the chain reaction, often thousands of units long. Polypropylene A polymer made from propylene, widely used in products like astroturf, car tires, and ropes. Peroxide A common industrial compound used to generate radicals for starting the chain reaction. Petroleum A natural resource mined for alkenes, serving as the raw material for producing synthetic polymers. Synthetic Material A man-made substance, such as plastic, produced through the chain reaction of alkenes. General Formula A representation showing the repeating unit and the variable number of units in a polymer chain. Elasticity A property of some polymers, allowing them to stretch and return to their original shape.
Free Radical Polymerization definitions
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