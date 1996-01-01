Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Polymers are used to form plastics and other synthetic materials. These radical reactions use alkenes to link millions of repeating units together through an almost never-ending propagation step.
Petroleum products are converted into various plastics through this mechanism:
General features of Radical Polymerization.
The mechanism of Radical Polymerization.
Use the polymerization mechanism to draw the polymer formula for the following compound.