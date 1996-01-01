Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

11. Radical Reactions

Free Radical Polymerization

Next Topic

Polymers are used to form plastics and other synthetic materials. These radical reactions use alkenes to link millions of repeating units together through an almost never-ending propagation step.

Petroleum products are converted into various plastics through this mechanism:

Content
1

concept

General features of Radical Polymerization.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

The mechanism of Radical Polymerization.

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
3

example

Use the polymerization mechanism to draw the polymer formula for the following compound.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.