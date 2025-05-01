What is radical polymerization? Radical polymerization is a chain reaction involving radicals and alkenes that produces long hydrocarbon chains, forming polymers.

What type of compounds are commonly used as radical initiators in polymerization? Peroxides are commonly used as radical initiators in polymerization reactions.

Why does radical polymerization not have a termination step? Radical polymerization lacks a termination step because the reaction keeps propagating until all the alkene is consumed.

What is the general formula for a polymer produced by radical polymerization? The general formula is a repeating subunit in brackets with an 'n' to indicate an unknown number of units, representing the polymer chain.

What is the role of the double bond in the alkene during radical polymerization? The double bond provides electrons for the radical to react with, initiating the chain reaction.

What determines where the new radical forms after the initiator reacts with the alkene? The new radical forms on the more stable carbon, typically the secondary carbon rather than the primary.