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Functional Groups definitions

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  • Functional Group
    A set of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical reactivity and properties, simplifying classification of organic compounds.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A molecule composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the backbone for many organic compounds.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, often forming the simplest organic structures.
  • Alkene
    An unsaturated hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, increasing reactivity compared to single bonds.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, resulting in linear geometry and high reactivity.
  • R Group
    A generic symbol representing any carbon-containing group in a molecule, used to simplify complex structures.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound where a halogen atom is directly bonded to a carbon group, often denoted as RX in condensed formulas.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group where a hydroxyl group (OH) is attached to a carbon atom, commonly written as ROH.
  • Amine
    A nitrogen-containing group bonded to one or more carbon groups, with classification based on the number of attached carbons.
  • Ether
    A functional group with an oxygen atom connected to two carbon groups, typically represented as ROR.
  • Carbonyl
    A structural feature consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in many reactive groups.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A group containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, often written as COOH, known for acidic properties.
  • Amide
    A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to a nitrogen atom, formed by combining an amine and a carbonyl.
  • Ester
    A group with a carbonyl adjacent to an oxygen bonded to another carbon, commonly written as COOR, often with pleasant odors.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, always internal within a carbon chain, never at the end.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl group at the end of a carbon chain, bonded to at least one hydrogen, often abbreviated as CHO.
  • Nitrile
    A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to a nitrogen atom, denoted as CN in condensed formulas.
  • Benzene
    A six-carbon aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, serving as a core structure in many organic molecules.
  • Phenyl
    A benzene ring directly attached to a larger molecule, often abbreviated as Ph or C6H5.
  • Benzyl
    A benzene ring attached to a molecule via a CH2 group, distinguished from phenyl by this extra carbon.
  • Acyl Chloride
    A group with a carbonyl bonded to a chlorine atom, highly reactive, often written as COCl.
  • Anhydride
    A functional group with two carbonyls linked by an oxygen atom, often formed from two carboxylic acids.
  • Thiol
    A sulfur analog of alcohol, with an SH group attached to a carbon, known for strong odors.
  • Sulfide
    A sulfur analog of ether, with a sulfur atom bonded to two carbon groups, similar in structure to ethers.