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Functional Group A set of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical reactivity and properties, simplifying classification of organic compounds. Hydrocarbon A molecule composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the backbone for many organic compounds. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, often forming the simplest organic structures. Alkene An unsaturated hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, increasing reactivity compared to single bonds. Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, resulting in linear geometry and high reactivity. R Group A generic symbol representing any carbon-containing group in a molecule, used to simplify complex structures. Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen atom is directly bonded to a carbon group, often denoted as RX in condensed formulas. Alcohol A functional group where a hydroxyl group (OH) is attached to a carbon atom, commonly written as ROH. Amine A nitrogen-containing group bonded to one or more carbon groups, with classification based on the number of attached carbons. Ether A functional group with an oxygen atom connected to two carbon groups, typically represented as ROR. Carbonyl A structural feature consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in many reactive groups. Carboxylic Acid A group containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, often written as COOH, known for acidic properties. Amide A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to a nitrogen atom, formed by combining an amine and a carbonyl. Ester A group with a carbonyl adjacent to an oxygen bonded to another carbon, commonly written as COOR, often with pleasant odors. Ketone A carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, always internal within a carbon chain, never at the end. Aldehyde A carbonyl group at the end of a carbon chain, bonded to at least one hydrogen, often abbreviated as CHO. Nitrile A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to a nitrogen atom, denoted as CN in condensed formulas. Benzene A six-carbon aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, serving as a core structure in many organic molecules. Phenyl A benzene ring directly attached to a larger molecule, often abbreviated as Ph or C6H5. Benzyl A benzene ring attached to a molecule via a CH2 group, distinguished from phenyl by this extra carbon. Acyl Chloride A group with a carbonyl bonded to a chlorine atom, highly reactive, often written as COCl. Anhydride A functional group with two carbonyls linked by an oxygen atom, often formed from two carboxylic acids. Thiol A sulfur analog of alcohol, with an SH group attached to a carbon, known for strong odors. Sulfide A sulfur analog of ether, with a sulfur atom bonded to two carbon groups, similar in structure to ethers.
Functional Groups definitions
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