Functional Group A set of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical reactivity and properties, simplifying classification of organic compounds.

Hydrocarbon A molecule composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the backbone for many organic compounds.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, often forming the simplest organic structures.

Alkene An unsaturated hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, increasing reactivity compared to single bonds.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, resulting in linear geometry and high reactivity.

R Group A generic symbol representing any carbon-containing group in a molecule, used to simplify complex structures.