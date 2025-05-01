Aufbau Principle Describes the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals, starting from the lowest energy to higher energy levels.

Electron Configuration Represents the arrangement of electrons in atomic orbitals, crucial for predicting bonding and reactivity.

Hybridization Process where atomic orbitals blend to form new, equivalent orbitals optimized for bonding.

sp3 Hybridization Involves mixing one s and three p orbitals, resulting in four identical orbitals with 109.5° bond angles.

sp2 Hybridization Involves mixing one s and two p orbitals, resulting in three identical orbitals with 120° bond angles.

sp Hybridization Involves mixing one s and one p orbital, resulting in two identical orbitals with 180° bond angles.