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Aufbau Principle Describes the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals, starting from the lowest energy to higher energy levels. Electron Configuration Represents the arrangement of electrons in atomic orbitals, crucial for predicting bonding and reactivity. Hybridization Process where atomic orbitals blend to form new, equivalent orbitals optimized for bonding. sp3 Hybridization Involves mixing one s and three p orbitals, resulting in four identical orbitals with 109.5° bond angles. sp2 Hybridization Involves mixing one s and two p orbitals, resulting in three identical orbitals with 120° bond angles. sp Hybridization Involves mixing one s and one p orbital, resulting in two identical orbitals with 180° bond angles. Bond Site Any location on an atom where a bond or lone pair exists, used to determine hybridization. Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals that possess the same energy, often formed after hybridization. s Character Percentage of s orbital contribution in a hybrid orbital, influencing properties like acidity. Carbocation A reactive intermediate with a positively charged carbon, lacking a complete octet. Carbanion A reactive intermediate with a negatively charged carbon, often highly reactive. Radical A reactive intermediate with an unpaired electron, making it highly unstable. Carbene A neutral reactive intermediate with two nonbonded electrons and only six valence electrons. Bond Angle The geometric angle between adjacent bonds, determined by the type of hybridization. Unhybridized Orbital An atomic orbital that does not participate in hybridization, often involved in pi bonding.
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