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Catalyst A substance that increases reaction rate by lowering activation energy, remains unchanged after the reaction, and does not alter equilibrium. Activation Energy The energy barrier that must be overcome for reactants to transform into products during a chemical reaction. Equilibrium Constant A value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, unaffected by the presence of a catalyst. Transition State A high-energy, unstable arrangement of atoms that exists momentarily as reactants are converted to products. Reaction Mechanism A stepwise sequence of elementary reactions by which an overall chemical change occurs, possibly altered by catalysts. Reactant Reactivity The tendency of starting materials to participate in a chemical reaction, which can be enhanced by catalysts. Electrophile A species that accepts electron pairs during a reaction, with its reactivity often increased by catalytic action. Nucleophile A species that donates electron pairs to form new bonds, with its reactivity potentially enhanced by catalysts. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, with its ability improved by catalysts making it a weaker base. Energy Profile A graphical representation showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting differences between catalyzed and uncatalyzed pathways. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an acyl compound, often facilitated by catalysts. Electrophilic Addition A reaction where an electrophile adds to a multiple bond, with catalysts often increasing the reaction rate. Base Strength A measure of a species' tendency to accept protons, with weaker bases serving as better leaving groups in catalyzed reactions.
Introduction to Catalysis definitions
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