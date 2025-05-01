Catalyst A substance that increases reaction rate by lowering activation energy, remains unchanged after the reaction, and does not alter equilibrium.

Activation Energy The energy barrier that must be overcome for reactants to transform into products during a chemical reaction.

Equilibrium Constant A value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, unaffected by the presence of a catalyst.

Transition State A high-energy, unstable arrangement of atoms that exists momentarily as reactants are converted to products.

Reaction Mechanism A stepwise sequence of elementary reactions by which an overall chemical change occurs, possibly altered by catalysts.

Reactant Reactivity The tendency of starting materials to participate in a chemical reaction, which can be enhanced by catalysts.