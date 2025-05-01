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Introduction to Catalysis definitions

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  • Catalyst
    A substance that increases reaction rate by lowering activation energy, remains unchanged after the reaction, and does not alter equilibrium.
  • Activation Energy
    The energy barrier that must be overcome for reactants to transform into products during a chemical reaction.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, unaffected by the presence of a catalyst.
  • Transition State
    A high-energy, unstable arrangement of atoms that exists momentarily as reactants are converted to products.
  • Reaction Mechanism
    A stepwise sequence of elementary reactions by which an overall chemical change occurs, possibly altered by catalysts.
  • Reactant Reactivity
    The tendency of starting materials to participate in a chemical reaction, which can be enhanced by catalysts.
  • Electrophile
    A species that accepts electron pairs during a reaction, with its reactivity often increased by catalytic action.
  • Nucleophile
    A species that donates electron pairs to form new bonds, with its reactivity potentially enhanced by catalysts.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, with its ability improved by catalysts making it a weaker base.
  • Energy Profile
    A graphical representation showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting differences between catalyzed and uncatalyzed pathways.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an acyl compound, often facilitated by catalysts.
  • Electrophilic Addition
    A reaction where an electrophile adds to a multiple bond, with catalysts often increasing the reaction rate.
  • Base Strength
    A measure of a species' tendency to accept protons, with weaker bases serving as better leaving groups in catalyzed reactions.