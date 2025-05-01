Organometallics Compounds featuring a carbon-metal bond, acting as strong nucleophiles in addition reactions with carbonyls.

Grignard Reagent A type of organometallic compound with the formula RMgBr, commonly used for nucleophilic addition to carbonyl groups.

Organolithium A class of organometallics with the formula RLi, known for their strong nucleophilicity and ionic carbon-lithium bond.

Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, forming a new single bond.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbon atoms.

Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.