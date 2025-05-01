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Organometallics Compounds featuring a carbon-metal bond, acting as strong nucleophiles in addition reactions with carbonyls. Grignard Reagent A type of organometallic compound with the formula RMgBr, commonly used for nucleophilic addition to carbonyl groups. Organolithium A class of organometallics with the formula RLi, known for their strong nucleophilicity and ionic carbon-lithium bond. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, forming a new single bond. Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbon atoms. Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to at least one hydrogen atom. Ionic Bond A chemical bond formed by the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, such as in organometallics. Dipole A separation of charge within a molecule, leading to partial positive and negative regions, as seen in carbon-metal bonds. Tetrahedral Intermediate A four-coordinate species formed after nucleophilic attack on a carbonyl, prior to protonation. Protonation The addition of a proton (H+) to a molecule, often converting an intermediate into a stable alcohol. Substituted Alcohol An alcohol product formed when a new R group is attached to the carbon previously part of a carbonyl. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in ketones and aldehydes. Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing bond polarity in organometallics. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, often represented as 'R' in organic structures.
Organometallics on Ketones definitions
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