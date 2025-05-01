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Organometallics on Ketones definitions

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  • Organometallics
    Compounds featuring a carbon-metal bond, acting as strong nucleophiles in addition reactions with carbonyls.
  • Grignard Reagent
    A type of organometallic compound with the formula RMgBr, commonly used for nucleophilic addition to carbonyl groups.
  • Organolithium
    A class of organometallics with the formula RLi, known for their strong nucleophilicity and ionic carbon-lithium bond.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, forming a new single bond.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbon atoms.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.
  • Ionic Bond
    A chemical bond formed by the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, such as in organometallics.
  • Dipole
    A separation of charge within a molecule, leading to partial positive and negative regions, as seen in carbon-metal bonds.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    A four-coordinate species formed after nucleophilic attack on a carbonyl, prior to protonation.
  • Protonation
    The addition of a proton (H+) to a molecule, often converting an intermediate into a stable alcohol.
  • Substituted Alcohol
    An alcohol product formed when a new R group is attached to the carbon previously part of a carbonyl.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in ketones and aldehydes.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing bond polarity in organometallics.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, often represented as 'R' in organic structures.