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Organometallics on Ketones quiz

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  • What is the primary role of organometallics in reactions with ketones and aldehydes?
    Organometallics act as strong nucleophiles, attacking the carbonyl carbon in nucleophilic addition reactions.
  • Name two common types of organometallic reagents used with ketones.
    Grignard reagents (RMgBr) and organolithium reagents (RLi) are commonly used.
  • How are Grignard reagents typically represented in chemical notation?
    Grignard reagents are represented as RMgBr, where R is an alkyl group and MgBr is the metal component.
  • What is the general structure of an organolithium reagent?
    Organolithium reagents are written as RLi, with R as the alkyl group and Li as the metal.
  • Why are organometallics considered strong nucleophiles?
    They have an ionic bond with a strong dipole toward the carbon, making the carbon highly nucleophilic.
  • What happens when the R- from an organometallic attacks a carbonyl group?
    The R- attacks the partially positive carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.
  • What is the charge distribution in ionized organometallics like Grignard and organolithium reagents?
    The carbon group (R-) is negative, while the metal (MgBr+ or Li+) is positive.
  • What is the product after the nucleophilic addition of an organometallic to a ketone followed by protonation?
    The product is a substituted alcohol with a new R group attached to the central carbon.
  • What intermediate is formed during the reaction of organometallics with ketones?
    A tetrahedral intermediate is formed after the nucleophilic attack.
  • What is the final step in the mechanism after the tetrahedral intermediate is formed?
    A protonation step occurs, converting the intermediate into an alcohol.
  • What is the significance of the strong dipole in organometallic reagents?
    It makes the carbon highly nucleophilic, enabling it to attack electrophilic carbonyl carbons.
  • What type of bond exists between the R group and the metal in organometallics?
    An ionic bond exists, with a strong dipole toward the carbon.
  • What is always attached to the central carbon in the alcohol product after organometallic addition?
    The new R group from the organometallic reagent is attached to the central carbon.
  • What should you expect as the main product when adding an organometallic to a ketone or aldehyde?
    You should expect an alcohol with a new R group added to the carbonyl carbon.
  • Why are organometallic reactions considered easy to predict in terms of mechanism?
    Their strong nucleophilic properties and predictable behavior make arrow-pushing straightforward.