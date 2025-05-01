What is the primary role of organometallics in reactions with ketones and aldehydes? Organometallics act as strong nucleophiles, attacking the carbonyl carbon in nucleophilic addition reactions.

Name two common types of organometallic reagents used with ketones. Grignard reagents (RMgBr) and organolithium reagents (RLi) are commonly used.

How are Grignard reagents typically represented in chemical notation? Grignard reagents are represented as RMgBr, where R is an alkyl group and MgBr is the metal component.

What is the general structure of an organolithium reagent? Organolithium reagents are written as RLi, with R as the alkyl group and Li as the metal.

Why are organometallics considered strong nucleophiles? They have an ionic bond with a strong dipole toward the carbon, making the carbon highly nucleophilic.

What happens when the R- from an organometallic attacks a carbonyl group? The R- attacks the partially positive carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.