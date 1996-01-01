Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition

Organometallics on Ketones

Next Topic
1

concept

Nucleophilic Addition on Ketones and Aldehydes

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Organometallic on Aldehyde

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Provide the major product for the following reaction. 

4
Problem

Provide the major product for the following reaction dealing with the Grignard reagent. 

5
Problem

Provide the major product for the following reaction dealing with the Grignard reagent. 

6
Problem

Provide the major product for the following reaction dealing with the Grignard reagent.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.