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Oxidation of Alcohols definitions

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  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance that increases the number of bonds to oxygen in a molecule without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.
  • Oxidation
    A process involving the addition of oxygen bonds to a molecule, typically increasing its oxygen content.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    A linkage between two carbon atoms that remains intact during most oxidation reactions discussed here.
  • Ozonolysis
    A reaction capable of breaking carbon-carbon bonds, unlike the oxidations focused on in this topic.
  • Reducing Agent
    A substance that donates electrons, often discussed in contrast to oxidizing agents in redox chemistry.
  • Reagent
    A chemical used to cause a transformation in a molecule, such as adding oxygen atoms during oxidation.
  • Mechanism
    A stepwise description of how a chemical reaction proceeds, though not always necessary to predict oxidation outcomes.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to test understanding of which molecules can undergo oxidation without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.
  • Bond to Oxygen
    A connection formed between a carbon atom and an oxygen atom during oxidation reactions.
  • Redox Chemistry
    A branch of chemistry involving oxidation and reduction processes, central to understanding alcohol oxidation.
  • Molecule
    A group of atoms bonded together, which may undergo oxidation to increase its oxygen content.
  • Gen Chem
    An introductory chemistry course where foundational concepts like oxidizing and reducing agents are first learned.