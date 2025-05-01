Oxidizing Agent A substance that increases the number of bonds to oxygen in a molecule without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.

Oxidation A process involving the addition of oxygen bonds to a molecule, typically increasing its oxygen content.

Carbon-Carbon Bond A linkage between two carbon atoms that remains intact during most oxidation reactions discussed here.

Ozonolysis A reaction capable of breaking carbon-carbon bonds, unlike the oxidations focused on in this topic.

Reducing Agent A substance that donates electrons, often discussed in contrast to oxidizing agents in redox chemistry.

Reagent A chemical used to cause a transformation in a molecule, such as adding oxygen atoms during oxidation.