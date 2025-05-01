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Oxidizing Agent A substance that increases the number of bonds to oxygen in a molecule without breaking carbon-carbon bonds. Oxidation A process involving the addition of oxygen bonds to a molecule, typically increasing its oxygen content. Carbon-Carbon Bond A linkage between two carbon atoms that remains intact during most oxidation reactions discussed here. Ozonolysis A reaction capable of breaking carbon-carbon bonds, unlike the oxidations focused on in this topic. Reducing Agent A substance that donates electrons, often discussed in contrast to oxidizing agents in redox chemistry. Reagent A chemical used to cause a transformation in a molecule, such as adding oxygen atoms during oxidation. Mechanism A stepwise description of how a chemical reaction proceeds, though not always necessary to predict oxidation outcomes. Practice Problem An exercise designed to test understanding of which molecules can undergo oxidation without breaking carbon-carbon bonds. Bond to Oxygen A connection formed between a carbon atom and an oxygen atom during oxidation reactions. Redox Chemistry A branch of chemistry involving oxidation and reduction processes, central to understanding alcohol oxidation. Molecule A group of atoms bonded together, which may undergo oxidation to increase its oxygen content. Gen Chem An introductory chemistry course where foundational concepts like oxidizing and reducing agents are first learned.
Oxidation of Alcohols definitions
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