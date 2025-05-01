What is the main function of an oxidizing agent in organic chemistry? An oxidizing agent increases the number of bonds to oxygen in a molecule.

What is the general rule for oxidizing agents regarding carbon-carbon bonds? Oxidizing agents add as much oxygen as possible without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.

Which type of reagent is used to oxidize molecules by adding bonds to oxygen? Oxidizing agents are used to add bonds to oxygen during oxidation.

Are all oxidizing agents incapable of breaking carbon-carbon bonds? No, some oxidizing agents like ozonolysis can break carbon-carbon bonds, but most do not.

What is a key difference between ozonolysis and other oxidizing agents discussed in this topic? Ozonolysis can break carbon-carbon bonds, while the oxidizing agents in this topic do not.

What should you look for when determining if a molecule can be oxidized without breaking carbon-carbon bonds? Check if you can add more bonds to oxygen without breaking any carbon-carbon bonds.