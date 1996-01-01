Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition

Oxidation of Alcohols

5
Problem

Provide the major product for the following oxidation reaction. 

6
Problem

Provide the major product for the following oxidation reaction. 

7
Problem

Provide the major product for the following oxidation reaction. 

8
Problem

 Provide the major product for the following oxidation reaction.

9
Problem

Determine the major product for the following reaction. 

10
Problem

Determine the major product for the following reaction. 

11
Problem

Provide the necessary reagents for the following transformation.

