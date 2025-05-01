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pKa definitions

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  • pKa
    Numerical value indicating acid strength; lower numbers mean stronger acids, higher numbers mean weaker acids.
  • Alkane
    Hydrocarbon with only single bonds and sp3 hybridized carbons; exhibits very low acidity with a pKa around 50.
  • Alkene
    Hydrocarbon containing at least one double bond with sp2 hybridized carbons; has a pKa near 44.
  • Alkyne
    Hydrocarbon featuring a triple bond and sp hybridized carbons; more acidic than alkanes and alkenes, with a pKa of 25.
  • Amine
    Compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogens or carbons; has a pKa of 38, indicating weak acidity.
  • Diatomic Hydrogen
    Molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms (H2); has a pKa of 35, slightly more acidic than alkanes.
  • Alpha Hydrogen
    Hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group; notably more acidic due to tautomerization, with a pKa of 20.
  • Tautomerization
    Process that increases acidity of hydrogens next to carbonyls by stabilizing the conjugate base through resonance.
  • Alcohol
    Organic compound with a hydroxyl group (–OH) attached to a carbon; has a pKa around 16, serving as a reference point.
  • Water
    Universal solvent with a pKa of about 16, used as a midpoint for comparing acid strengths.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Organic acid containing a carboxyl group (–COOH); strong acid with a pKa near 5, exemplified by acetic acid.
  • Acetic Acid
    Simple carboxylic acid with a pKa of approximately 4.75, often used as a reference for strong organic acids.
  • Electrophilicity
    Tendency of a species to attract electrons, often increased by positive charges, enhancing acid strength.
  • Strong Acid
    Substance with a very low or negative pKa, such as HCl, HBr, or HI, indicating high proton-donating ability.