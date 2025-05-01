pKa Numerical value indicating acid strength; lower numbers mean stronger acids, higher numbers mean weaker acids.

Alkane Hydrocarbon with only single bonds and sp3 hybridized carbons; exhibits very low acidity with a pKa around 50.

Alkene Hydrocarbon containing at least one double bond with sp2 hybridized carbons; has a pKa near 44.

Alkyne Hydrocarbon featuring a triple bond and sp hybridized carbons; more acidic than alkanes and alkenes, with a pKa of 25.

Amine Compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogens or carbons; has a pKa of 38, indicating weak acidity.

Diatomic Hydrogen Molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms (H2); has a pKa of 35, slightly more acidic than alkanes.