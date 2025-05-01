Skip to main content
Back

Proteins and Amino Acids definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Protein
    A polypeptide chain that performs a biological function, making up nearly every part of the human body.
  • Polypeptide
    A polymer of amino acids, typically containing between 11 and 50 residues, forming the backbone of proteins.
  • Peptide
    A short chain of alpha amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of proteins.
  • Alpha Amino Acid
    A molecule with an amino group and a carboxylic acid group attached to the same central (alpha) carbon.
  • Peptide Bond
    A covalent linkage between the carbon of one amino acid and the nitrogen of another, formed with the loss of water.
  • Residue
    A dehydrated amino acid unit within a peptide chain, resulting from the loss of water during bond formation.
  • R Group
    A variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties.
  • Primary Structure
    The linear sequence of amino acids in a peptide or protein, held together by peptide bonds.
  • Dipeptide
    A molecule consisting of two amino acid residues joined by a single peptide bond.
  • Tripeptide
    A molecule composed of three amino acid residues linked in sequence by peptide bonds.
  • Oligopeptide
    A peptide chain containing between four and ten amino acid residues.
  • Standard Amino Acid
    One of the 20 alpha amino acids with an L (S) configuration, commonly found in eukaryotic proteins.
  • Nonstandard Amino Acid
    Amino acids not among the 20 common types, often differing by side chain position or chiral configuration.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom in an amino acid bonded to four different groups, giving rise to stereoisomerism.
  • L Configuration
    The spatial arrangement of groups around the chiral center in standard amino acids, corresponding to the S configuration in organic chemistry.