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Protein A polypeptide chain that performs a biological function, making up nearly every part of the human body. Polypeptide A polymer of amino acids, typically containing between 11 and 50 residues, forming the backbone of proteins. Peptide A short chain of alpha amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of proteins. Alpha Amino Acid A molecule with an amino group and a carboxylic acid group attached to the same central (alpha) carbon. Peptide Bond A covalent linkage between the carbon of one amino acid and the nitrogen of another, formed with the loss of water. Residue A dehydrated amino acid unit within a peptide chain, resulting from the loss of water during bond formation. R Group A variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties. Primary Structure The linear sequence of amino acids in a peptide or protein, held together by peptide bonds. Dipeptide A molecule consisting of two amino acid residues joined by a single peptide bond. Tripeptide A molecule composed of three amino acid residues linked in sequence by peptide bonds. Oligopeptide A peptide chain containing between four and ten amino acid residues. Standard Amino Acid One of the 20 alpha amino acids with an L (S) configuration, commonly found in eukaryotic proteins. Nonstandard Amino Acid Amino acids not among the 20 common types, often differing by side chain position or chiral configuration. Chiral Center A carbon atom in an amino acid bonded to four different groups, giving rise to stereoisomerism. L Configuration The spatial arrangement of groups around the chiral center in standard amino acids, corresponding to the S configuration in organic chemistry.
Proteins and Amino Acids definitions
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