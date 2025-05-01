Protein A polypeptide chain that performs a biological function, making up nearly every part of the human body.

Polypeptide A polymer of amino acids, typically containing between 11 and 50 residues, forming the backbone of proteins.

Peptide A short chain of alpha amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of proteins.

Alpha Amino Acid A molecule with an amino group and a carboxylic acid group attached to the same central (alpha) carbon.

Peptide Bond A covalent linkage between the carbon of one amino acid and the nitrogen of another, formed with the loss of water.

Residue A dehydrated amino acid unit within a peptide chain, resulting from the loss of water during bond formation.