Radical Halogenation A process where halogen atoms replace hydrogens in alkanes via radical intermediates, with selectivity depending on the halogen used.

Fluorination A highly exothermic, nonselective reaction with a large negative enthalpy, often resulting in uncontrollable or explosive outcomes.

Chlorination A moderately exothermic process yielding mixed products due to limited selectivity, favoring compounds with uniform hydrogen types.

Bromination A selective, mildly exothermic reaction that targets the most stable radical intermediate, ideal for controlled alkane halogenation.

Iodination An endothermic, non-spontaneous process generally avoided in radical halogenation due to its positive enthalpy and lack of reactivity.

Enthalpy A measure of heat change in a reaction; negative values indicate exothermicity, influencing the selectivity of halogenation.