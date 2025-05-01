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Radical Selectivity definitions

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  • Radical Halogenation
    A process where halogen atoms replace hydrogens in alkanes via radical intermediates, with selectivity depending on the halogen used.
  • Fluorination
    A highly exothermic, nonselective reaction with a large negative enthalpy, often resulting in uncontrollable or explosive outcomes.
  • Chlorination
    A moderately exothermic process yielding mixed products due to limited selectivity, favoring compounds with uniform hydrogen types.
  • Bromination
    A selective, mildly exothermic reaction that targets the most stable radical intermediate, ideal for controlled alkane halogenation.
  • Iodination
    An endothermic, non-spontaneous process generally avoided in radical halogenation due to its positive enthalpy and lack of reactivity.
  • Enthalpy
    A measure of heat change in a reaction; negative values indicate exothermicity, influencing the selectivity of halogenation.
  • Selectivity
    The tendency of a reaction to favor specific sites, such as the most stable radical, over others during halogenation.
  • Radical Intermediate
    A transient species with an unpaired electron formed during halogenation, whose stability guides product distribution.
  • Transition State
    A high-energy configuration during a reaction, whose resemblance to reactants or products affects selectivity.
  • Hammond Postulate
    A principle stating that the structure of the transition state resembles the species (reactant or product) closest in energy.
  • Propagation Phase
    A stage in radical reactions where radicals react with stable molecules to form new radicals and products.
  • Termination Step
    A phase where two radicals combine to form a stable molecule, ending the chain reaction.
  • Activation Energy
    The energy required to initiate a reaction step, such as bond breaking during radical formation.
  • Racemic Mixture
    A 1:1 blend of two enantiomers formed when a reaction produces equal amounts of both stereoisomers.
  • Rate-Determining Step
    The slowest step in a reaction mechanism, controlling the overall reaction rate and often involving radical formation.