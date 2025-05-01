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Radical Halogenation A process where halogen atoms replace hydrogens in alkanes via radical intermediates, with selectivity depending on the halogen used. Fluorination A highly exothermic, nonselective reaction with a large negative enthalpy, often resulting in uncontrollable or explosive outcomes. Chlorination A moderately exothermic process yielding mixed products due to limited selectivity, favoring compounds with uniform hydrogen types. Bromination A selective, mildly exothermic reaction that targets the most stable radical intermediate, ideal for controlled alkane halogenation. Iodination An endothermic, non-spontaneous process generally avoided in radical halogenation due to its positive enthalpy and lack of reactivity. Enthalpy A measure of heat change in a reaction; negative values indicate exothermicity, influencing the selectivity of halogenation. Selectivity The tendency of a reaction to favor specific sites, such as the most stable radical, over others during halogenation. Radical Intermediate A transient species with an unpaired electron formed during halogenation, whose stability guides product distribution. Transition State A high-energy configuration during a reaction, whose resemblance to reactants or products affects selectivity. Hammond Postulate A principle stating that the structure of the transition state resembles the species (reactant or product) closest in energy. Propagation Phase A stage in radical reactions where radicals react with stable molecules to form new radicals and products. Termination Step A phase where two radicals combine to form a stable molecule, ending the chain reaction. Activation Energy The energy required to initiate a reaction step, such as bond breaking during radical formation. Racemic Mixture A 1:1 blend of two enantiomers formed when a reaction produces equal amounts of both stereoisomers. Rate-Determining Step The slowest step in a reaction mechanism, controlling the overall reaction rate and often involving radical formation.
Radical Selectivity definitions
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