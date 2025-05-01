What is radical selectivity in the context of halogenation? Radical selectivity is the ability for radicals to only halogenate the carbons with the most stable radical intermediates, typically favoring tertiary positions.

Why is fluorination considered highly nonselective in radical halogenation? Fluorination is highly nonselective because it is extremely exothermic (ΔH = -432), causing it to react indiscriminately and sometimes explosively with all types of hydrogens.

What is the enthalpy value for radical chlorination, and what does it indicate about its selectivity? Chlorination has an enthalpy value of -101, making it exothermic and moderately selective, but it still produces a mixture of products due to its limited selectivity.

Which halogen is the most selective for radical halogenation and why? Bromine is the most selective because its reaction is less exothermic (ΔH = -26), allowing it to preferentially halogenate the most stable radical intermediate, usually tertiary hydrogens.

Why is iodination generally not used in radical halogenation? Iodination is not used because it is endothermic (ΔH = +53), making the reaction non-spontaneous and requiring energy input, so it does not proceed under normal conditions.

What type of product mixture is typically formed during radical chlorination of an alkane with different types of hydrogens? Radical chlorination produces a mixture of products because it is only moderately selective and will halogenate primary, secondary, and tertiary hydrogens.