Radical Halogenation Transformation introducing a halogen atom to an alkane, selectively targeting tertiary positions for increased reactivity.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon serving as a starting material, notable for its chemical inertness and lack of functional groups.

Tertiary Position A carbon atom bonded to three other carbons, often the most reactive site in radical halogenation due to stability.

LDA A bulky, non-nucleophilic base used to promote elimination reactions, favoring less substituted alkene formation.

Hoffman Elimination An E2 process using bulky bases to generate the least substituted alkene as the major product.

Bulky Base A sterically hindered reagent that favors elimination over substitution, leading to less substituted alkenes.