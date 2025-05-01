Skip to main content
Back

Radical Synthesis definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Radical Halogenation
    Transformation introducing a halogen atom to an alkane, selectively targeting tertiary positions for increased reactivity.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon serving as a starting material, notable for its chemical inertness and lack of functional groups.
  • Tertiary Position
    A carbon atom bonded to three other carbons, often the most reactive site in radical halogenation due to stability.
  • LDA
    A bulky, non-nucleophilic base used to promote elimination reactions, favoring less substituted alkene formation.
  • Hoffman Elimination
    An E2 process using bulky bases to generate the least substituted alkene as the major product.
  • Bulky Base
    A sterically hindered reagent that favors elimination over substitution, leading to less substituted alkenes.
  • Radical Hydrohalogenation
    Addition of a hydrogen halide in the presence of peroxides, resulting in anti-Markovnikov alkyl halide formation.
  • Anti-Markovnikov Addition
    A regioselective process where the halogen attaches to the less substituted carbon atom during hydrohalogenation.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a key intermediate.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution characterized by a single concerted step and backside attack.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks electron-deficient centers, initiating substitution reactions.
  • Ether
    A functional group featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often formed via SN2 reactions.
  • Peroxides
    Initiators that generate radicals, enabling anti-Markovnikov addition during hydrohalogenation.
  • Primary Alkyl Halide
    A halogenated compound where the halogen is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon, favoring SN2.