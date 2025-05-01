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Radical Halogenation Transformation introducing a halogen atom to an alkane, selectively targeting tertiary positions for increased reactivity. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon serving as a starting material, notable for its chemical inertness and lack of functional groups. Tertiary Position A carbon atom bonded to three other carbons, often the most reactive site in radical halogenation due to stability. LDA A bulky, non-nucleophilic base used to promote elimination reactions, favoring less substituted alkene formation. Hoffman Elimination An E2 process using bulky bases to generate the least substituted alkene as the major product. Bulky Base A sterically hindered reagent that favors elimination over substitution, leading to less substituted alkenes. Radical Hydrohalogenation Addition of a hydrogen halide in the presence of peroxides, resulting in anti-Markovnikov alkyl halide formation. Anti-Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where the halogen attaches to the less substituted carbon atom during hydrohalogenation. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a key intermediate. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution characterized by a single concerted step and backside attack. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks electron-deficient centers, initiating substitution reactions. Ether A functional group featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often formed via SN2 reactions. Peroxides Initiators that generate radicals, enabling anti-Markovnikov addition during hydrohalogenation. Primary Alkyl Halide A halogenated compound where the halogen is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon, favoring SN2.
Radical Synthesis definitions
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