What is the purpose of radical halogenation in alkane synthesis? Radical halogenation introduces a halogen, such as bromine, to the most reactive (usually tertiary) position of an alkane, making it more reactive for further transformations.

Where does bromine attach during radical bromination of an alkane? Bromine attaches to the tertiary carbon position during radical bromination because it is the most reactive site.

What type of elimination does LDA promote with a tertiary alkyl halide? LDA, a bulky base, promotes Hoffman E2 elimination, which favors the formation of the less substituted alkene.

In a Hoffman E2 elimination, which alkene is the major product? The major product is the less substituted alkene, formed by removing a beta hydrogen from the less hindered position.

What is the role of HBr and peroxides in the synthesis sequence? HBr and peroxides perform radical hydrohalogenation, resulting in anti-Markovnikov addition of bromine to the alkene.

What does anti-Markovnikov addition mean in radical hydrohalogenation? Anti-Markovnikov addition means the halogen (Br) adds to the less substituted carbon of the double bond.