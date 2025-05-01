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Ranking Acidity definitions

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  • Acidity
    A measure of how readily a molecule donates a proton, influenced by the stability of its conjugate base.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when an acid loses a proton, whose stability determines the acid's strength.
  • pKa
    A numerical value indicating acid strength; lower values correspond to stronger acids.
  • Element Effect
    The influence of the atom directly bonded to hydrogen on acidity, based on electronegativity and atomic size.
  • Electronegativity
    An atom's tendency to attract electrons, affecting how well it stabilizes negative charge in a conjugate base.
  • Atomic Size
    The relative volume of an atom, with larger atoms better dispersing negative charge and stabilizing conjugate bases.
  • Inductive Effect
    The stabilization of negative charge by electronegative atoms not directly bonded to the acidic hydrogen.
  • Resonance Effect
    The delocalization of negative charge across multiple atoms, increasing conjugate base stability and acidity.
  • Hybridization Effect
    The impact of s-character in an orbital on acidity; more s-character means electrons are held closer to the nucleus.
  • Steric Effect
    The influence of bulky groups near the acidic site, with less bulk allowing better solvation and higher acidity.
  • Solvation
    The process by which solvent molecules stabilize ions, affecting the stability of conjugate bases in solution.
  • Resonance Structure
    An alternative Lewis structure showing different possible locations for electrons, contributing to charge delocalization.
  • s Character
    The proportion of an s orbital in a hybrid orbital, with higher values leading to greater acidity.
  • Alkoxide
    A conjugate base derived from an alcohol, featuring a negatively charged oxygen atom.
  • Proximity
    The closeness of electronegative atoms to the acidic site, with nearer atoms exerting stronger inductive effects.