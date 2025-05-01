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Acidity A measure of how readily a molecule donates a proton, influenced by the stability of its conjugate base. Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid loses a proton, whose stability determines the acid's strength. pKa A numerical value indicating acid strength; lower values correspond to stronger acids. Element Effect The influence of the atom directly bonded to hydrogen on acidity, based on electronegativity and atomic size. Electronegativity An atom's tendency to attract electrons, affecting how well it stabilizes negative charge in a conjugate base. Atomic Size The relative volume of an atom, with larger atoms better dispersing negative charge and stabilizing conjugate bases. Inductive Effect The stabilization of negative charge by electronegative atoms not directly bonded to the acidic hydrogen. Resonance Effect The delocalization of negative charge across multiple atoms, increasing conjugate base stability and acidity. Hybridization Effect The impact of s-character in an orbital on acidity; more s-character means electrons are held closer to the nucleus. Steric Effect The influence of bulky groups near the acidic site, with less bulk allowing better solvation and higher acidity. Solvation The process by which solvent molecules stabilize ions, affecting the stability of conjugate bases in solution. Resonance Structure An alternative Lewis structure showing different possible locations for electrons, contributing to charge delocalization. s Character The proportion of an s orbital in a hybrid orbital, with higher values leading to greater acidity. Alkoxide A conjugate base derived from an alcohol, featuring a negatively charged oxygen atom. Proximity The closeness of electronegative atoms to the acidic site, with nearer atoms exerting stronger inductive effects.
Ranking Acidity definitions
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