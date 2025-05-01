Acidity A measure of how readily a molecule donates a proton, influenced by the stability of its conjugate base.

Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid loses a proton, whose stability determines the acid's strength.

pKa A numerical value indicating acid strength; lower values correspond to stronger acids.

Element Effect The influence of the atom directly bonded to hydrogen on acidity, based on electronegativity and atomic size.

Electronegativity An atom's tendency to attract electrons, affecting how well it stabilizes negative charge in a conjugate base.

Atomic Size The relative volume of an atom, with larger atoms better dispersing negative charge and stabilizing conjugate bases.