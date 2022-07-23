Textbook Question
Why are NH3 and CH3NH2 no longer nucleophiles when they are protonated?
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Why are NH3 and CH3NH2 no longer nucleophiles when they are protonated?
Explain the difference in reactivity between CH3O+H2 and CH3OH in a nucleophilic substitution reaction. (The pKa of H3O+ is −1.7.)
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b.
Explain how 1-butanol can be converted into the following compounds:
b.