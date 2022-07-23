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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 5a
Chapter 11, Problem 5a

Explain how 1-butanol can be converted into the following compounds:
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the target compound is an ester, specifically ethyl butanoate. Esters are typically formed through a reaction between a carboxylic acid and an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst.
Step 2: Convert 1-butanol into butanoic acid. This can be achieved by oxidizing 1-butanol using an oxidizing agent such as potassium dichromate (K₂Cr₂O₇) in acidic conditions (H₂SO₄). The primary alcohol is oxidized to a carboxylic acid.
Step 3: Prepare ethanol, which will act as the alcohol component in the esterification reaction. Ethanol is readily available and does not require synthesis in this case.
Step 4: Perform the esterification reaction. Mix butanoic acid and ethanol in the presence of a strong acid catalyst, such as concentrated sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄). Heat the mixture to promote the reaction, which forms ethyl butanoate and water as byproducts.
Step 5: Purify the ester product. Use techniques such as distillation to separate ethyl butanoate from the reaction mixture, ensuring the removal of unreacted starting materials and byproducts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohol Functional Group

1-butanol is a primary alcohol, characterized by the presence of a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a carbon chain. Understanding the properties of alcohols, including their reactivity and ability to undergo various chemical transformations, is essential for predicting how 1-butanol can be converted into other compounds.
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Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, often converting alcohols into aldehydes, ketones, or carboxylic acids. For 1-butanol, oxidation can lead to the formation of butanal or butanoic acid, depending on the reaction conditions and reagents used.
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Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions occur when an atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group. In the case of 1-butanol, it can undergo substitution to form alkyl halides through reactions with halogenating agents, which is crucial for synthesizing various organic compounds from the alcohol.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why are NH3 and CH3NH2 no longer nucleophiles when they are protonated?

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Textbook Question

Explain the difference in reactivity between CH3O+H2 and CH3OH in a nucleophilic substitution reaction. (The pKa of H3O+ is −1.7.)

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Textbook Question

What is the major product of each of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

What is the major product of each of the following reactions?

b.

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Textbook Question

Explain how 1-butanol can be converted into the following compounds:

b.

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