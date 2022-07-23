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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 41a
Chapter 11, Problem 41a

Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.

a. Draw the structures of the three phenanthrene oxides.

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1
Step 1: Phenanthrene is a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon composed of three fused benzene rings. To form arene oxides, an epoxide group (-O-) is introduced into one of the double bonds in the aromatic rings.
Step 2: Identify the three double bonds in phenanthrene that can undergo epoxidation. These are located in the central ring and the two outer rings. Each double bond can form an arene oxide.
Step 3: Draw the first phenanthrene oxide by epoxidizing the double bond in the central ring. This involves adding an oxygen atom to form a three-membered epoxide ring.
Step 4: Draw the second phenanthrene oxide by epoxidizing one of the double bonds in the left outer ring. Again, add an oxygen atom to form a three-membered epoxide ring.
Step 5: Draw the third phenanthrene oxide by epoxidizing one of the double bonds in the right outer ring. Add an oxygen atom to form a three-membered epoxide ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arene Oxides

Arene oxides are reactive intermediates formed from the oxidation of aromatic compounds, such as phenanthrene. They typically contain an epoxide functional group, where an oxygen atom is incorporated into a three-membered ring structure. Understanding the formation and reactivity of arene oxides is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving aromatic compounds.
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Phenanthrene Structure

Phenanthrene is a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon consisting of three fused benzene rings. Its structure is essential for understanding how different oxidation positions can lead to the formation of various arene oxides. The specific arrangement of carbon atoms in phenanthrene influences the stability and reactivity of the resulting oxides.
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Epoxidation Reaction

Epoxidation is a chemical reaction that converts alkenes or aromatic compounds into epoxides, which are cyclic ethers with a three-membered ring. In the context of phenanthrene, epoxidation can occur at different positions on the aromatic rings, leading to the formation of distinct arene oxides. Familiarity with the mechanisms and regioselectivity of epoxidation is vital for accurately drawing the structures of the phenanthrene oxides.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why the two arene oxides in [PROBLEM 10-38] open in opposite directions.

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Textbook Question

Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.

d. Which of the three phenanthrene oxides is most likely to be carcinogenic?

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Textbook Question

How do the major products obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxides differ?

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Textbook Question

Explain why the half-life (the time it takes for one-half of the compound to be metabolized) of Xylocaine is longer than that of Novocaine.

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Textbook Question

The existence of the NIH shift was established by determining the major product obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxide, in which a hydrogen has been replaced by a deuterium.

b. What would be the major product if the carbocation forms phenol by losing H+ or D+, rather than by going through the NIH shift?

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Textbook Question

Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.

c. If a phenanthrene oxide can lead to the formation of more than one phenol, which phenol will be obtained in greater yield?

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