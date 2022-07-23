Epoxidation Reaction

Epoxidation is a chemical reaction that converts alkenes or aromatic compounds into epoxides, which are cyclic ethers with a three-membered ring. In the context of phenanthrene, epoxidation can occur at different positions on the aromatic rings, leading to the formation of distinct arene oxides. Familiarity with the mechanisms and regioselectivity of epoxidation is vital for accurately drawing the structures of the phenanthrene oxides.