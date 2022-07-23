Explain why the two arene oxides in [PROBLEM 10-38] open in opposite directions.
Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.
a. Draw the structures of the three phenanthrene oxides.
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Key Concepts
Arene Oxides
Phenanthrene Structure
Epoxidation Reaction
Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.
d. Which of the three phenanthrene oxides is most likely to be carcinogenic?
How do the major products obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxides differ?
Explain why the half-life (the time it takes for one-half of the compound to be metabolized) of Xylocaine is longer than that of Novocaine.
The existence of the NIH shift was established by determining the major product obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxide, in which a hydrogen has been replaced by a deuterium.
b. What would be the major product if the carbocation forms phenol by losing H+ or D+, rather than by going through the NIH shift?
Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.
c. If a phenanthrene oxide can lead to the formation of more than one phenol, which phenol will be obtained in greater yield?