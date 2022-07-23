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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 41d
Chapter 11, Problem 41d

Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.

d. Which of the three phenanthrene oxides is most likely to be carcinogenic?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of phenanthrene and locate the positions where epoxidation can occur to form arene oxides. Phenanthrene is a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon with three fused benzene rings.
Understand that arene oxides are formed by the addition of an oxygen atom across a double bond in the aromatic ring, creating an epoxide group. In phenanthrene, this can occur at different positions, leading to different arene oxides.
Consider the stability and reactivity of each arene oxide. The most stable arene oxide is typically less reactive, while less stable ones may be more reactive and potentially more harmful.
Evaluate the potential for each arene oxide to form a reactive intermediate that can interact with biological molecules, such as DNA. This interaction is often a key factor in carcinogenicity.
Determine which arene oxide is most likely to form a stable carbocation or other reactive species that can lead to DNA adduct formation, a common mechanism for carcinogenicity. This typically involves analyzing the electronic and steric effects at each epoxidation site.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arene Oxides

Arene oxides are reactive intermediates formed from the oxidation of aromatic compounds, such as phenanthrene. They typically contain an epoxide functional group, which can undergo further reactions, including rearrangements and hydrolysis. Understanding the structure and reactivity of arene oxides is crucial for assessing their biological activity and potential toxicity.
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Carcinogenicity

Carcinogenicity refers to the ability of a substance to cause cancer in living tissue. This property is often linked to the formation of DNA adducts, where reactive metabolites bind to DNA, leading to mutations. Evaluating the carcinogenic potential of compounds, such as phenanthrene oxides, involves understanding their metabolic pathways and the stability of their reactive intermediates.

Phenanthrene Metabolism

The metabolism of phenanthrene involves its biotransformation into various metabolites, including arene oxides, through enzymatic processes primarily in the liver. Cytochrome P450 enzymes play a significant role in this conversion, and the resulting metabolites can exhibit different levels of toxicity and carcinogenicity. Knowledge of these metabolic pathways is essential for predicting the health risks associated with phenanthrene and its derivatives.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If a quaternary ammonium ion can undergo an elimination reaction with a strong base, why can’t a protonated tertiary amine undergo the same reaction?

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Textbook Question

Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.

a. Draw the structures of the three phenanthrene oxides.

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Textbook Question

What are the major products of the following reaction?

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Textbook Question

Explain why the two arene oxides in [PROBLEM 10-38] open in opposite directions.

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Textbook Question

Explain why the half-life (the time it takes for one-half of the compound to be metabolized) of Xylocaine is longer than that of Novocaine.

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Textbook Question

Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.

c. If a phenanthrene oxide can lead to the formation of more than one phenol, which phenol will be obtained in greater yield?

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