Phenanthrene Metabolism

The metabolism of phenanthrene involves its biotransformation into various metabolites, including arene oxides, through enzymatic processes primarily in the liver. Cytochrome P450 enzymes play a significant role in this conversion, and the resulting metabolites can exhibit different levels of toxicity and carcinogenicity. Knowledge of these metabolic pathways is essential for predicting the health risks associated with phenanthrene and its derivatives.