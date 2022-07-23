Textbook Question
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
a.
b.
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What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
a.
b.
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
h.
In Section 10.12, we saw that S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) methylates the nitrogen atom of noradrenaline to form adrenaline, a more potent hormone. If SAM methylates an OH group attached to the benzene ring instead, it completely destroys noradrenaline's activity.
b. Which reaction is more apt to occur, methylation on nitrogen or methylation on oxygen?
What alkenes would you expect to be obtained from the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 1-hexanol?
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
g.
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
c.