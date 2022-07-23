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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 37c
Chapter 13, Problem 37c

How many monochlorination products would be obtained if all stereoisomers are included?

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1
Identify the structure of the starting molecule. Determine the number of unique hydrogen atoms in the molecule that can be replaced by a chlorine atom during the chlorination process. This step involves analyzing the symmetry and the environment of each hydrogen atom.
Consider the possibility of forming stereoisomers. If the replacement of a hydrogen atom with chlorine creates a new stereocenter, then both R and S configurations must be considered as separate products.
Account for any existing stereocenters in the molecule. If the starting molecule already has stereocenters, replacing a hydrogen atom with chlorine may lead to diastereomers, which are also distinct products.
Combine the results from the previous steps to determine the total number of unique monochlorination products, including all stereoisomers. Ensure that you do not count identical products more than once.
Verify your results by drawing the structures of all possible monochlorination products, including their stereoisomers, to confirm that no products have been overlooked.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monochlorination

Monochlorination refers to the substitution reaction where one chlorine atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an organic molecule. This process typically occurs in alkanes and can lead to the formation of multiple products due to the presence of different hydrogen atoms that can be replaced. Understanding the mechanism of monochlorination, including radical formation and the selectivity of chlorine, is essential for predicting the number of products formed.
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Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In the context of monochlorination, the presence of stereoisomers means that each unique arrangement can yield distinct chlorinated products, increasing the total number of products formed during the reaction.
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Product Distribution

Product distribution in a chemical reaction refers to the relative amounts of different products formed. In the case of monochlorination, the distribution is influenced by factors such as the stability of the resulting radicals and the sterics of the starting material. Analyzing product distribution helps in understanding how many unique monochlorination products can be generated, especially when considering all possible stereoisomers.
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What alkyl halide will be obtained in greatest yield? Ignore stereoisomers.

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What five-carbon alkene forms the same product whether it reacts with HBr in the presence of a peroxide or with HBr in the absence of a peroxide?

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Which product would be obtained in greatest yield? Explain.

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