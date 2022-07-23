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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 4g
Chapter 13, Problem 4g

How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.
g. Structural representation of alkanes showing potential sites for monochlorination to form alkyl chlorides.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the given alkane. The provided image shows a branched alkane with the molecular formula C8H18. This is 2,3-dimethylpentane.
Step 2: Determine the unique types of hydrogen atoms in the molecule. Hydrogens attached to different carbon environments will lead to different alkyl chlorides upon monochlorination. Analyze the structure to identify primary, secondary, and tertiary hydrogens.
Step 3: Count the unique carbon environments. In 2,3-dimethylpentane, there are five unique carbon environments: (1) the two methyl groups on carbon-2 and carbon-3, (2) the hydrogens on the primary carbons at the ends of the chain, (3) the hydrogens on the secondary carbons (C2 and C3), and (4) the hydrogens on the tertiary carbon (C1).
Step 4: Predict the products of monochlorination. Each unique hydrogen environment will produce a distinct alkyl chloride upon substitution with chlorine. For example, replacing a hydrogen on a primary carbon will yield one type of alkyl chloride, while replacing a hydrogen on a tertiary carbon will yield another.
Step 5: Sum the number of distinct alkyl chlorides. Based on the analysis, count the number of unique products formed from monochlorination, disregarding stereoisomers as instructed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monochlorination

Monochlorination is a chemical reaction where one chlorine atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane. This process typically occurs through a free radical mechanism, involving initiation, propagation, and termination steps. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products formed during the chlorination of alkanes, as it determines the number of unique alkyl chlorides generated.
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Alkyl Chlorides

Alkyl chlorides, or haloalkanes, are organic compounds derived from alkanes by substituting one or more hydrogen atoms with chlorine atoms. The structure and branching of the original alkane influence the variety of alkyl chlorides produced. Recognizing the different types of alkyl chlorides formed from a given alkane is essential for solving the question regarding the number of products from monochlorination.
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Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. In the context of monochlorination, disregarding stereoisomers simplifies the analysis by focusing solely on the unique structural isomers formed. This is important for accurately counting the distinct alkyl chlorides produced from the chlorination process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.

f.

1705
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Textbook Question

If cyclopentane reacts with more than one equivalent of Cl2 at a high temperature, how many dichlorocyclopentanes would you expect to obtain as products?

1040
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

a.

1300
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.

h.

1134
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.

e.

1098
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.

b.

1169
views