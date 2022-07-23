Product Distribution and Reactivity

The distribution of products in a reaction can provide insights into the relative reactivity of different types of hydrogen atoms. In the case of chlorination, the ratio of 2-chloro-2-methylpropane to 1-chloro-2-methylpropane indicates that hydrogen atoms from tertiary carbons are removed more readily than those from primary carbons. This product distribution can be quantitatively analyzed to determine the relative ease of hydrogen abstraction, which is essential for understanding the selectivity of the reaction.