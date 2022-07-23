Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism to account for the products formed in the following reaction:
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Propose a mechanism to account for the products formed in the following reaction:
The deuterium kinetic isotope effect for the halogenation of an alkane is defined in the following equation, where X･ = Cl･ or Br･
Predict whether chlorination or bromination would have a greater deuterium kinetic isotope effect.
What is the major product of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers:
b.
What is the major product of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers:
d.
How many monochlorination products can be obtained from the radical chlorination of methylcyclohexane? Disregard stereoisomers.
What is the major product of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers:
c.