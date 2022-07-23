Textbook Question
Write the steps for formation of tetrachloromethane (CCl4) from the reaction of methane with Cl2 + hv.
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Write the steps for formation of tetrachloromethane (CCl4) from the reaction of methane with Cl2 + hv.
a. Which of the hydrogens in the structure in the margin is the easiest for a chlorine radical to remove?
b. How many secondary hydrogens does the structure have?
How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.
a.