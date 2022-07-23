Textbook Question
Write the initiation, propagation, and termination steps for the monochlorination of cyclohexane.
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Write the initiation, propagation, and termination steps for the monochlorination of cyclohexane.
a. Which of the hydrogens in the structure in the margin is the easiest for a chlorine radical to remove?
b. How many secondary hydrogens does the structure have?
How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.
a.
How many alkyl chlorides are obtained from monochlorination of the following alkanes? Disregard stereoisomers.
b.