Selectivity in Halogenation

Selectivity in halogenation refers to the preference of a halogen to replace certain hydrogen atoms over others in an alkane. In the case of methane, chlorination can lead to multiple products, including chloromethane, dichloromethane, trichloromethane, and tetrachloromethane (CCl4). The formation of CCl4 occurs when all four hydrogen atoms are replaced by chlorine, which is favored under certain conditions, such as excess Cl2.