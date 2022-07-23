Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.
a. <IMAGE>
Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.
a. <IMAGE>
Five compounds are shown for each of the IR spectra below. Indicate which of the five compounds is responsible for each spectrum.
c.
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How can IR spectroscopy distinguish between 1-hexyne, 2-hexyne, and 3-hexyne?
Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.
b. <IMAGE>
Give approximate wavenumbers for the major characteristic IR absorption bands that would be given by each of the following compounds:
a.
b.
Phenolphthalein is an acid–base indicator. In solutions of pH < 8.5, it is colorless; in solutions of pH > 8.5, it is deep red-purple. Account for the change in color.