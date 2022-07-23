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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 67e,f
Chapter 14, Problem 67e,f

Give approximate wavenumbers for the major characteristic IR absorption bands that would be given by each of the following compounds:
e.
f.

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1
Identify the functional groups present in each compound. Infrared (IR) spectroscopy detects vibrations of bonds, and each functional group has characteristic absorption bands.
For each functional group, determine the approximate wavenumber range where its characteristic absorption band appears. For example, O-H stretching appears around 3200-3600 cm⁻¹, C=O stretching appears around 1650-1750 cm⁻¹, and C-H stretching appears around 2800-3100 cm⁻¹.
Consider the molecular structure of each compound to identify any additional features that might shift or influence the absorption bands, such as conjugation, hydrogen bonding, or ring strain.
List the major characteristic absorption bands for each compound, specifying the approximate wavenumber ranges for each functional group identified.
Ensure that the wavenumber ranges provided are approximate and account for any potential variations due to the specific environment of the functional groups in the compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infrared Spectroscopy (IR)

Infrared spectroscopy is a technique used to identify molecular structures by measuring the absorption of infrared light by a compound. Different functional groups absorb IR radiation at specific wavenumbers, allowing chemists to deduce the presence of certain bonds or groups in a molecule. Understanding the basic principles of IR spectroscopy is essential for interpreting the absorption bands associated with various compounds.
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Wavenumber

Wavenumber is a unit of measurement used in spectroscopy, defined as the number of waves per unit distance, typically expressed in cm⁻¹. It is inversely related to wavelength and directly correlates with energy; higher wavenumbers correspond to higher energy transitions. In IR spectroscopy, wavenumbers are used to identify specific vibrational modes of molecular bonds, making it crucial for analyzing absorption bands.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Each functional group has a unique set of IR absorption bands associated with its vibrational modes. Recognizing common functional groups, such as alcohols, carbonyls, and amines, is vital for predicting the IR absorption patterns of compounds and interpreting their spectra.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.

a. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Five compounds are shown for each of the IR spectra below. Indicate which of the five compounds is responsible for each spectrum.

c.

<IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

How can IR spectroscopy distinguish between 1-hexyne, 2-hexyne, and 3-hexyne?

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Textbook Question

Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.

b. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Give approximate wavenumbers for the major characteristic IR absorption bands that would be given by each of the following compounds:

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Phenolphthalein is an acid–base indicator. In solutions of pH < 8.5, it is colorless; in solutions of pH > 8.5, it is deep red-purple. Account for the change in color.

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