How can you use UV spectroscopy to distinguish between the compounds in each of the following pairs?
b.
How can you use UV spectroscopy to distinguish between the compounds in each of the following pairs?
b.
Give approximate wavenumbers for the major characteristic IR absorption bands that would be given by each of the following compounds:
e.
f.
How can you use UV spectroscopy to distinguish between the compounds in each of the following pairs?
a.
Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.
b. <IMAGE>
Give approximate wavenumbers for the major characteristic IR absorption bands that would be given by each of the following compounds:
a.
b.
Phenolphthalein is an acid–base indicator. In solutions of pH < 8.5, it is colorless; in solutions of pH > 8.5, it is deep red-purple. Account for the change in color.