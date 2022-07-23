Fragmentation Patterns

Fragmentation patterns refer to the specific ways in which a molecule breaks apart during ionization in mass spectrometry. Each fragment has its own m/z value, which can provide insights into the structure of the original molecule. The presence of significant peaks at m/z values of 43, 57, 71, and 85 indicates common fragmentation pathways, which can help deduce the molecular structure and functional groups present in the hydrocarbon.