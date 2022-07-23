Textbook Question
Can one of the possible molecular formulas contain a nitrogen atom?
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Can one of the possible molecular formulas contain a nitrogen atom?
The mass spectra of 1-methoxybutane, 2-methoxybutane, and 2-methoxy-2-methylpropane are shown below. Match each compound with its spectrum.
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Suggest possible molecular formulas for a compound that has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 86.
Identify the hydrocarbon that has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 128, a base peak with an m/z value of 43, and significant peaks with m/z values of 57, 71, and 85.
Primary alcohols have a strong peak at m/z = 31.
a. What fragment is responsible for this peak?
Can a high-resolution mass spectrometer distinguish between them?