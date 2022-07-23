Relative Intensities in Mass Spectrometry

Relative intensities in mass spectrometry refer to the comparative abundance of different ion peaks in the spectrum. The intensity of the M+2 peak for a compound with two bromine atoms will be higher than that of a compound with one bromine atom due to the increased likelihood of detecting the heavier isotopes. The M+4 peak will be significantly less intense, as it represents a less probable combination of isotopes.