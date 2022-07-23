Textbook Question
Suggest possible molecular formulas for a compound that has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 86.
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Suggest possible molecular formulas for a compound that has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 86.
Identify the hydrocarbon that has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 128, a base peak with an m/z value of 43, and significant peaks with m/z values of 57, 71, and 85.
Can a high-resolution mass spectrometer distinguish between them?
Predict the relative intensities of the molecular ion peak, the M+2 peak, and the M+4 peak for a compound that contains two bromine atoms.
What is the most likely m/z value for the base peak in the mass spectrum of 3-methylpentane?
Determine the molecular formula for each of the following:
b. a compound that contains C, H, and one O and has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 100