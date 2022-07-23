Textbook Question
The mass spectra of 1-methoxybutane, 2-methoxybutane, and 2-methoxy-2-methylpropane are shown below. Match each compound with its spectrum.
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The mass spectra of 1-methoxybutane, 2-methoxybutane, and 2-methoxy-2-methylpropane are shown below. Match each compound with its spectrum.
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Can a high-resolution mass spectrometer distinguish between them?
Predict the relative intensities of the molecular ion peak, the M+2 peak, and the M+4 peak for a compound that contains two bromine atoms.
Using curved arrows, show the principal fragments you would expect to see in the mass spectrum of each of the following compounds:
b.
Using curved arrows, show the principal fragments you would expect to see in the mass spectrum of each of the following compounds:
c.
Using curved arrows, show the principal fragments you would expect to see in the mass spectrum of each of the following compounds:
d.