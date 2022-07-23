Which one of the following five compounds produced the IR spectrum shown below?
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Which one of the following five compounds produced the IR spectrum shown below?
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Five compounds are shown for each of the IR spectra below. Indicate which of the five compounds is responsible for each spectrum.
c.
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The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.
a. Identify the compound.
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How can IR spectroscopy distinguish between 1-hexyne, 2-hexyne, and 3-hexyne?
Each of the IR spectra shown below is accompanied by a set of four compounds. In each case, indicate which of the four compounds is responsible for the spectrum.
a.
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The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.
b. Show the mechanism for formation of the peak at m/z = 84.
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