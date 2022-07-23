The IR spectrum of compound A with a molecular formula of C 5 H 12 O is shown below. Compound A is oxidized to give compound B, a ketone with a molecular formula of C 5 H 10 O. When compound A is heated with H2SO4, compounds C and D are obtained. Considerably more D is obtained than C. Reaction of compound C with O 3 , followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: formaldehyde and compound E, with a molecular formula of C 4 H 8 O. Reaction of compound D with O 3 , followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: compound F, with a molecular formula of C 3 H 6 O, and compound G, with a molecular formula of C 2 H 4 O. What are the structures of compounds A through G?

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