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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 58a
Chapter 14, Problem 58a

The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.
a. Identify the compound.
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Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Analyze the molecular weight of the compound, which is given as 102. This indicates the molecular ion peak (M+) in the mass spectrum should be at m/z = 102.
Step 2: Examine the IR spectrum data. The broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm⁻¹ suggests the presence of an -OH group, characteristic of alcohols. The medium absorption at 1360 cm⁻¹ indicates possible C-H bending vibrations, often associated with methyl groups.
Step 3: Look at the mass spectrum provided. The molecular ion peak (M+) at m/z = 102 confirms the molecular weight. Fragmentation patterns, such as peaks at m/z = 45 and m/z = 70, suggest possible loss of functional groups or fragments like CH3 or CH2OH.
Step 4: Combine the IR and mass spectrum data. The presence of an -OH group (from IR) and fragmentation patterns (from mass spectrum) suggest the compound is likely an alcohol. The molecular formula could be C4H10O, which matches the molecular weight of 102.
Step 5: Based on the data, the compound is likely butanol (C4H10O), as it fits the molecular weight, IR absorption characteristics, and fragmentation patterns observed in the mass spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Spectrometry

Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. It provides information about the molecular weight of a compound and its structural features. In the context of the question, the mass spectrum indicates a molecular ion peak corresponding to the molecular weight of 102, which helps in identifying the compound.
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Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Infrared spectroscopy is a technique that measures the absorption of infrared light by a compound, providing information about its functional groups. The broad absorption at 3600 cm–1 suggests the presence of an -OH group, while the medium absorption at 1360 cm–1 may indicate a C-H bending vibration, which is common in alkanes or aromatic compounds.
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Functional Group Identification

Identifying functional groups is crucial in organic chemistry as they determine the chemical reactivity and properties of compounds. The combination of mass spectrometry and IR spectroscopy data allows for the deduction of possible structures for the compound with a molecular weight of 102, guiding the identification process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption band:

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Textbook Question

The IR spectrum of compound A with a molecular formula of C5H12O is shown below. Compound A is oxidized to give compound B, a ketone with a molecular formula of C5H10O. When compound A is heated with H2SO4, compounds C and D are obtained. Considerably more D is obtained than C. Reaction of compound C with O3, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: formaldehyde and compound E, with a molecular formula of C4H8O. Reaction of compound D with O3, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: compound F, with a molecular formula of C3H6O, and compound G, with a molecular formula of C2H4O. What are the structures of compounds A through G?

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following five compounds produced the IR spectrum shown below?

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C-O absorption band:

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Textbook Question

What hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered ring will have a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112?

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Textbook Question

The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.

b. Show the mechanism for formation of the peak at m/z = 84.

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