Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption band:
The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.
a. Identify the compound.
<IMAGE>
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Mass Spectrometry
Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy
Functional Group Identification
The IR spectrum of compound A with a molecular formula of C5H12O is shown below. Compound A is oxidized to give compound B, a ketone with a molecular formula of C5H10O. When compound A is heated with H2SO4, compounds C and D are obtained. Considerably more D is obtained than C. Reaction of compound C with O3, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: formaldehyde and compound E, with a molecular formula of C4H8O. Reaction of compound D with O3, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: compound F, with a molecular formula of C3H6O, and compound G, with a molecular formula of C2H4O. What are the structures of compounds A through G?
<IMAGE>
Which one of the following five compounds produced the IR spectrum shown below?
<IMAGE>
Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C-O absorption band:
What hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered ring will have a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112?
The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.
b. Show the mechanism for formation of the peak at m/z = 84.
<IMAGE>