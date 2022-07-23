Textbook Question
Can one of the possible molecular formulas contain a nitrogen atom?
1095
views
Can one of the possible molecular formulas contain a nitrogen atom?
Suggest possible molecular formulas for a compound that has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 86.
What distinguishes the mass spectrum of 2,2-dimethylpropane from the mass spectra of pentane and isopentane?
Determine the molecular formula for each of the following:
b. a compound that contains C, H, and one O and has a molecular ion with an m/z value of 100