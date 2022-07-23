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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 27j
Chapter 15, Problem 27j

Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
j.

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Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound. The molecule is a substituted benzene ring with two chlorine atoms and one methyl group attached. The substituents are located at the 1, 2, and 4 positions on the benzene ring.
Step 2: Identify the types of protons present in the molecule. The molecule contains aromatic protons on the benzene ring and protons in the methyl group (-CH3). The chlorine atoms do not contribute to NMR signals as they lack protons.
Step 3: Determine the splitting pattern for the aromatic protons. The aromatic protons are influenced by the substituents on the benzene ring. The protons in the ortho, meta, and para positions relative to the substituents will experience different coupling interactions, leading to distinct splitting patterns.
Step 4: Determine the splitting pattern for the methyl group (-CH3). The methyl group is attached to the benzene ring and is isolated from other protons. It will appear as a singlet in the NMR spectrum because there are no neighboring protons to cause splitting.
Step 5: Consider the overall symmetry of the molecule. The symmetry of the substituents affects the equivalence of the aromatic protons. In this case, the molecule has asymmetry due to the positions of the substituents, leading to non-equivalent aromatic protons and complex splitting patterns in the NMR spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, primarily hydrogen (1H) and carbon (13C), to provide information about the environment surrounding these nuclei. In NMR, signals are produced based on the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms, which helps in predicting splitting patterns.
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General NMR Features

Splitting Patterns (Multiplicity)

Splitting patterns in NMR arise from the interaction of a given hydrogen atom with neighboring hydrogen atoms, described by the n+1 rule, where n is the number of adjacent protons. This results in signals appearing as multiplets, such as doublets, triplets, or quartets, which provide insight into the number of neighboring protons and their arrangement in the molecule.
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Substituent Effects on Aromatic Compounds

In aromatic compounds, substituents can influence the chemical environment of hydrogen atoms on the benzene ring, affecting their chemical shifts and splitting patterns. Electron-withdrawing groups, like chlorine, can deshield nearby protons, while electron-donating groups can have the opposite effect. Understanding these effects is crucial for accurately predicting NMR signals in substituted aromatic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

d.

781
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.

i.

1151
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.

c. CH2=CCl2

1318
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Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

b. CH3OCH2CH2CH2Br

751
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Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

f.

940
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.

d.

1185
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