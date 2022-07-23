Textbook Question
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
d.
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Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
d.
Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
i.
Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
c. CH2=CCl2
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
b. CH3OCH2CH2CH2Br
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
f.
Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
d.