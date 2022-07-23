Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 4g,h
Chapter 15, Problem 4g,h

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
g.
h.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 1H NMR spectroscopy. In 1H NMR, the number of signals corresponds to the number of unique proton environments in a molecule. Protons in identical chemical environments (chemically equivalent) will produce the same signal.
Step 2: Analyze the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetry can reduce the number of unique proton environments because equivalent protons will produce the same signal. Look for planes of symmetry or rotational symmetry in the molecule.
Step 3: Identify the different types of protons in the molecule. Consider protons attached to different functional groups, protons in different positions relative to substituents, and protons in aromatic or aliphatic regions.
Step 4: Determine the chemical equivalence of protons. Protons that are in the same chemical environment (e.g., attached to the same carbon in a symmetrical molecule) are equivalent and will give rise to a single signal. Protons in different environments will produce separate signals.
Step 5: Count the number of unique proton environments to determine the number of signals in the 1H NMR spectrum. Ensure that you account for all protons in the molecule and verify your analysis by considering the molecular structure and symmetry.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, primarily hydrogen (1H), to provide information about the number and environment of hydrogen atoms in a molecule. The resulting spectrum displays signals that correspond to different hydrogen environments, allowing chemists to infer structural details.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:06
General NMR Features

Chemical Shift

Chemical shift refers to the position of a signal in an NMR spectrum, which is influenced by the electronic environment surrounding the hydrogen atoms. Different functional groups and molecular environments cause shifts in the resonance frequency of hydrogen nuclei, leading to distinct signals. Understanding chemical shifts is crucial for interpreting the NMR spectrum and identifying the types of hydrogen present in a compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:44
1H NMR Chemical Shifts

Integration and Multiplicity

Integration in NMR refers to the area under a signal, which correlates to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to that signal. Multiplicity indicates the splitting pattern of a signal, which arises from neighboring hydrogen atoms (n+1 rule). Together, integration and multiplicity provide insights into the number of hydrogen atoms and their connectivity, aiding in the elucidation of molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:46
1H NMR Integration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?

m.

n.

o.

1509
views
Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?

a. CH3CH2CH2CH3

b. BrCH2CH2Br

1025
views
Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the five compounds with molecular formula C6H14?

1762
views
Textbook Question

If two signals differ by 1.5 ppm in a 300 MHz spectrometer, by how much do they differ in a 500 MHz spectrometer?

1315
views
Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?

e.

f.

1941
views
Textbook Question

Draw an isomer of dichlorocyclopropane that gives an 1H NMR spectrum

c. with three signals

1376
views