Textbook Question
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
m.
n.
o.
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How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
m.
n.
o.
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
a. CH3CH2CH2CH3
b. BrCH2CH2Br
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the five compounds with molecular formula C6H14?
If two signals differ by 1.5 ppm in a 300 MHz spectrometer, by how much do they differ in a 500 MHz spectrometer?
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
e.
f.
Draw an isomer of dichlorocyclopropane that gives an 1H NMR spectrum
c. with three signals