Textbook Question
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
m.
n.
o.
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How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
m.
n.
o.
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
g.
h.
Which underlined proton (or sets of protons) has the greater chemical shift (that is, the higher frequency signal)?
c.
d.
Which underlined proton (or sets of protons) has the greater chemical shift (that is, the higher frequency signal)?
a.
b.
Draw an isomer of dichlorocyclopropane that gives an 1H NMR spectrum
c. with three signals
If two signals differ by 90 Hz in a 300 MHz spectrometer, by how much do they differ in a 500 MHz spectrometer