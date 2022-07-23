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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 4a,b
Chapter 15, Problem 4a,b

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
a. CH3CH2CH2CH3
b. BrCH2CH2Br

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 1H NMR spectroscopy. In 1H NMR, the number of signals corresponds to the number of unique proton environments in the molecule. Protons in identical chemical environments (chemically equivalent protons) will produce the same signal.
Step 2: Analyze the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetry can help identify equivalent protons. For example, if a molecule has a plane of symmetry, protons on either side of the plane that are in the same environment will be equivalent.
Step 3: Identify the different types of protons in the molecule. Look for protons attached to different functional groups, protons in different electronic environments, or protons in different spatial positions (e.g., axial vs. equatorial in cyclohexane).
Step 4: Count the unique proton environments. Assign each unique environment a separate signal. For example, in a molecule like CH3-CH2-OH, the CH3, CH2, and OH groups are in different environments and will produce three distinct signals.
Step 5: Repeat the process for each compound (a and b). Carefully examine the structure of each compound to determine the number of unique proton environments and, therefore, the number of expected signals in the 1H NMR spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, primarily hydrogen (1H), to provide information about the number and environment of hydrogen atoms in a molecule. The resulting spectrum displays signals that correspond to different hydrogen environments, allowing chemists to infer structural details.
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Chemical Shifts

Chemical shifts in NMR refer to the variation in resonance frequency of nuclei due to their electronic environment. Different functional groups and molecular structures influence the local magnetic field experienced by hydrogen atoms, leading to distinct chemical shift values. Understanding these shifts is crucial for interpreting the NMR spectrum and identifying the types of hydrogen present in a compound.
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Signal Multiplicity

Signal multiplicity in NMR arises from the splitting of signals due to spin-spin coupling between neighboring hydrogen atoms. This phenomenon provides insight into the number of adjacent hydrogens, which can help deduce the connectivity and arrangement of atoms in a molecule. Recognizing patterns of singlets, doublets, triplets, and more is essential for accurately analyzing the NMR spectrum.
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Related Practice
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