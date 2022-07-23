Textbook Question
Draw a diagram like the one shown in Figure 14.12 to predict
b. the relative intensities of the peaks in a quintet.
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Draw a diagram like the one shown in Figure 14.12 to predict
b. the relative intensities of the peaks in a quintet.
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Explain the relative chemical shifts of the benzene ring protons in Figure 14.18.
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Draw a diagram like the one shown in Figure 14.12 to predict
a. the relative intensities of the peaks in a triplet.
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Identify each compound from its molecular formula and its 1H NMR spectrum:
b. C5H10O
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Explain how the following compounds, each with the same molecular formula, could be distinguished by their 1H NMR spectra.
Indicate the number of signals and the multiplicity of each signal in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds:
c. ClCH2CH2CH2Cl