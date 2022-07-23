Step 4: Predict the multiplicity of each signal. The multiplicity of a signal is determined by the number of neighboring protons (n) using the n+1 rule: (1) The CH3 protons are adjacent to CH2 protons, so their signal will be a triplet (n=2, n+1=3). (2) The CH2 protons are adjacent to CH3 and CH2 groups, so their signal will be a multiplet (due to multiple neighboring protons).