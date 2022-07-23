Explain the relative shifts: Protons 'a' are ortho to the -OH group and experience increased electron density due to resonance, making them more shielded and causing their chemical shift to be upfield (lower ppm). Protons 'b' are meta to the -OH group and are less affected by the electron-donating effect, resulting in a chemical shift that is slightly downfield compared to 'a'. Proton 'c' is para to the -OH group and experiences moderate shielding due to resonance, leading to a chemical shift that is intermediate between 'a' and 'b'.