Textbook Question
Draw a diagram like the one shown in Figure 14.12 to predict
b. the relative intensities of the peaks in a quintet.
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Draw a diagram like the one shown in Figure 14.12 to predict
b. the relative intensities of the peaks in a quintet.
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Indicate the number of signals and the multiplicity of each signal in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds:
a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3
Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
c. CH2=CCl2
Identify each compound from its molecular formula and its 1H NMR spectrum:
b. C5H10O
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Indicate the number of signals and the multiplicity of each signal in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds:
c. ClCH2CH2CH2Cl
Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
d.