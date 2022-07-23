Spin-Spin Coupling

Spin-spin coupling, or J-coupling, occurs when the magnetic fields of neighboring nuclei influence each other, leading to the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks. The number of peaks and their relative intensities in a multiplet, such as a quintet, is determined by the number of neighboring protons (n) according to the n+1 rule. This concept is crucial for interpreting the complexity of NMR spectra and understanding molecular connectivity.