Textbook Question
Explain the relative chemical shifts of the benzene ring protons in Figure 14.18.
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Explain the relative chemical shifts of the benzene ring protons in Figure 14.18.
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Draw a diagram like the one shown in Figure 14.12 to predict
a. the relative intensities of the peaks in a triplet.
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Indicate the number of signals and the multiplicity of each signal in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds:
a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3
Which of the following compounds is responsible for the 1H NMR spectrum shown below?
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Explain how the following compounds, each with the same molecular formula, could be distinguished by their 1H NMR spectra.
Indicate the number of signals and the multiplicity of each signal in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds:
c. ClCH2CH2CH2Cl