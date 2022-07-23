Textbook Question
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
d. The proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum.
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Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
d. The proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
a. The 1H NMR spectrum for an anhydrous sample of the alcohol.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
c. The 13C NMR spectrum.
The 1H NMR spectrum of 2-propen-1-ol is shown here. Indicate the protons in the molecule that are responsible for each of the signals in the spectrum.
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Draw a splitting diagram for the Hb proton if Jbc = 10 and Jba = 5.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
e. The four parts of a DEPT 13C NMR spectrum.