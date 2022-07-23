Textbook Question
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra.
d. C4H8O2
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Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra.
d. C4H8O2
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Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
d. The proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
c. The 13C NMR spectrum.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
b. The 1H NMR spectrum for a sample of the alcohol that contains a trace amount of acid.
The 1H NMR spectrum of 2-propen-1-ol is shown here. Indicate the protons in the molecule that are responsible for each of the signals in the spectrum.
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Draw a splitting diagram for the Hb proton if Jbc = 10 and Jba = 5.