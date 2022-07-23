Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
d. The proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
d. The proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
a. The 1H NMR spectrum for an anhydrous sample of the alcohol.
How can 1H NMR be used to prove that the addition of HBr to propene follows the rule that says that the electrophile adds to the sp2 carbon bonded to the most hydrogens?
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
b. The 1H NMR spectrum for a sample of the alcohol that contains a trace amount of acid.
Draw a splitting diagram for the Hb proton if Jbc = 10 and Jba = 5.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
e. The four parts of a DEPT 13C NMR spectrum.